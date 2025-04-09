Skip to main content
Clear icon
41º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Hokies defeat Charlotte 12-3, Peck sets multiple program records

Virginia Tech extends their win streak to 14 with victory over Charlotte

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, ACC, Softball
Bre Peck sets all time home run record (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech extended its win streak to 14 games Wednesday night with a 12-3 victory over Charlotte at Tech Softball Park.

Bre Peck put the Hokies on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a home run just past the scoreboard, tying the program’s all-time home run record.

Recommended Videos

In the fourth, history was made. Peck hit her second home run of the night, surpassing the previous mark to become the Hokies’ all-time home run leader. She added a third homer in the sixth inning, setting the new program record at 51 career home runs.

That final long ball also gave Peck 171 career RBIs, making her Virginia Tech’s all-time leader in that category as well.

Virginia Tech will host Notre Dame in a three-game series beginning Friday at Tech Softball Park.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS