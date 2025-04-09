Hokies defeat Charlotte 12-3, Peck sets multiple program records

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech extended its win streak to 14 games Wednesday night with a 12-3 victory over Charlotte at Tech Softball Park.

Bre Peck put the Hokies on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a home run just past the scoreboard, tying the program’s all-time home run record.

In the fourth, history was made. Peck hit her second home run of the night, surpassing the previous mark to become the Hokies’ all-time home run leader. She added a third homer in the sixth inning, setting the new program record at 51 career home runs.

That final long ball also gave Peck 171 career RBIs, making her Virginia Tech’s all-time leader in that category as well.

Virginia Tech will host Notre Dame in a three-game series beginning Friday at Tech Softball Park.