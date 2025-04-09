VMI’s Wilson signs contract extension

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Military Institute announced a five year contract extension for men’s head basketball coach Andrew Wilson through the 2029-2023 season.

This comes after the basketball program had its greatest single-season turnaround in school history. The Keydets earned 15 wins in the 2024-25 season, 11 more than the previous season.Only 14 schools in the country improved by 10 or more wins from the previous (2023-24) season.

Recommended Videos

“Coach Wilson has raised the bar for our men’s basketball program,” said VMI Director of Athletics Jamaal Walton. “I am thrilled to continue to watch this program grow under his leadership. Coach Wilson proved this past season that VMI basketball can have success in the SoCon, one of the toughest mid-major conferences in the country. The future is bright for VMI Basketball!”

“I’m very thankful to Jamaal Walton and MG Wins for the opportunity to continue leading the Keydets basketball program for years to come,” Wilson said. “My coaching staff has done a tremendous job in helping to elevate the program and deserves a lot of credit. My family and I consider ourselves fortunate to be a part of the VMI community and value the many great friendships and relationships we have formed.”

VMI’s accomplishments from the 2024-2025 season included advancing to the SoCon Tournament Semifinals for the first time since 2021, earning to SoCon Tournament wins, earning 3 consecutive conference road wins and defeating rival The Citadel three times in a single season.

Junior Rickey Bradley Jr. also earned All-SoCon Third Team while AJ Clark was named to the SoCon All-Defensive Team.