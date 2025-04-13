No. 12 Virginia Tech softball wins doubleheader over Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 12 Virginia Tech swept a doubleheader against Notre Dame at Tech Softball Park in Blacksburg, Virginia, extending their winning streak to 16 games and improving to 35–5 overall and 13–1 in ACC play.

Game 1, 5-0 win: The Hokies secured a 6–2 victory, led by senior pitcher Emma Mazzarone, who delivered a complete-game performance with seven strikeouts. Offensively, sophomore Bre Peck recorded her 200th career hit.

Game 2, 12-4 win (5 inn.): Virginia Tech continued their dominance with an 12-4 win in 5 innings. Emma Mazzarone was delivered in a big way on the mound as she struck out nine batters and gave up six hits over five innings. After the Fighting Irish cut the lead once again and made it a 6-4 game, the Hokies dominated the bottom of the fifth to secure the run-rule victory.

The series concludes Sunday, April 13, with the finale scheduled for 6 p.m.