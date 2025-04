CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Martinsville native Jade Hylton set the program record for home runs on Sunday with 37. The junior scored two home runs in the win against Syracuse, with the first breaking the record.

Virginia also hit three home runs on the day to bring the team total to 53, the second most in program history.

The Cavaliers will host Radford next on Tuesday at 5 p.m.