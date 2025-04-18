No. 11 Virginia Tech softball sees 17-game win streak snapped at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Virginia Tech’s 17-game winning streak came to an abrupt end Thursday evening as the Hokies fell to Pittsburgh 7-6 in the series opener at Vartabedian Field.​

The Panthers capitalized on timely hitting and a resilient pitching performance to upset the Hokies, handing them just their second conference loss of the season.​

Virginia Tech starter Emma Lemley pitched three innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out three. In the process, the Jefferson Forest grad recorded her 800th career strikeout. Pitt’s pitcher, Gwen Sparks, earned the win.

The loss marks only the sixth for the Hokies this season and their second in ACC play. Virginia Tech will look to bounce back in the doubleheader slated for Friday. Game one starts at 2 p.m. ET.