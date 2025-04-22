Travis Reed named new Galax football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Galax High School has officially welcomed Travis Reed as the new head coach of its football program, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to student development both on and off the field.

10 Sports has learned that the hire comes as a result of the school board’s approval earlier this month.

A native of Sandusky, Ohio, Reed relocated to Bland County during his high school years, where he transitioned from a standout running back to a multi-position player. Although he began his professional career in the business sector—earning a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University—Reed found his calling in education through coaching, ultimately becoming a “career switcher” driven by a passion for helping young people reach their full potential.

Reed brings a deep understanding of the Mountain Empire District, having served in numerous roles at Bland High School, including athletic director, varsity head football coach, and assistant football coach. He also held an assistant coaching position at Auburn High School.

Known for his relentless work ethic and grassroots approach to team-building, Reed played a pivotal role in reviving Bland County’s football program after it was dissolved prior to the 2019 season. His hands-on leadership in recruiting, mentoring, and developing student-athletes proved essential in restoring the program.

Beyond the gridiron, Reed’s versatility has made him a valued contributor in multiple school functions, including special education instruction, strength and conditioning training, and coaching tennis.

Reed takes over the Maroon Tide program after Shane Allen stepped down after 8 years with the program, the last 5 as the head coach. He led Galax to three state championship appearances the last 5 years, including a state championship win in 2023.