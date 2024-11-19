Galax’s Shane Allen steps down as head coach

GALAX, Va. – Galax head coach Shane Allen announced Moday that he is stepping down from the program. Allen has been with the program for 8 years and the head coach since Mark Dixon moved on after 2019.

He made a statement made on the Galax Maroon Tide Football Facebook page:

“I want to thank all my coaches and players for the last 8 years at Galax high school. I have had some of my best football memories here. I know this last season didn’t go as well as we wanted it but, we faced a lot of adversity and we kept showing up and that makes me so proud.

However, with all that being said, it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that I have resigned as the head football coach. Sometimes in life you have to know when it is best to step away to work on things that are way important than the game you love. It is important to spend more time with my own daughter and family.

Thank you for all your hard work and time into making Galax football great.”

The Maroon Tide had 3 Class 1 state championship appearances in the last 5 years and won in 2023.