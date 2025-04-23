Rory McIlroy wouldn't let a cold or Masters fatigue keep him from a Zurich Classic title defense

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

AVONDALE, La. – Rory McIlroy — his voice raspy from a cold that made it tough for him to get out of bed a couple of days earlier — expressed relief that he'd have a teammate to lean on in his first PGA Tour event since his historic triumph at the Masters two weekends ago.

“Just to be here and feeling better is an achievement,” McIlroy said Wednesday while seated next to Shane Lowry, his teammate in this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the pair are defending champions. “But I need to put a little bit of practice and a bit of work in today to make sure I don’t let this man down.”

Recommended Videos

The way McIlroy's humility and authenticity complement his extraordinary talent has made him arguably the most popular and charismatic golfer in the world.

That hasn't changed since he became just the sixth man to win all four majors tournaments by edging Justin Rose in a playoff at Augusta National on April 13.

“It’s been an amazing few days, to be able to reflect on it and everything that happened and the magnitude of everything," McIlroy said. “It’s not every day you get to fulfill one of your lifelong goals and dreams, and I’ve just tried to enjoy everything that comes along with that.

“I obviously could not be in a better place in my life — professionally, personally, all of it,” McIlroy added.

Golf wasn't a top priority for McIlroy in the nine days between winning his first green jacket and playing his practice round at the TPC Louisiana on Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland native went to London with wife Erica and daughter Poppy to check on a home they're building there, then hopped over the Irish Sea to Belfast to be with family and lifelong friends.

He received countless messages of congratulations from fans, other elite athletes and “people that you would never even think would watch golf or would know what’s going on.”

He said two presidents reached out, as did some in the entertainment industry. Many communicated that they found his path inspiring not just because of the composure he summoned after losing the lead in the final round of this year's Masters, but also in light of some of his dramatic final-round disappointments — or collapses — in years past. His 2011 Masters, when he shot a final-round 80 and lost a four-shot lead, comes to mind.

“The big thing for me is just how the whole journey resonated with people,” McIlroy said. “People can see themselves in the struggle at times and everything that you sort of try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey.”

McIlroy has been playing some of the best golf of his career in the past year — and pointed to his decision to pair up with Lowry, an Irishman and old friend, at the 2024 Zurich Classic as a “catalyst” for that.

“This tournament last year was a really cool moment for both of us and I think it probably injected a little bit of joy back into golf for me in some way, which I think is really, really important not to lose that,” McIlroy said.

That is why — despite his post-Masters fatigue and the cold he caught — he was “absolutely” committed to coming back.

“It’s a fun event to be out there with Shane and I also know that it’s not all on me," McIlroy said. "He has to do some of the work, too, maybe a lot of it the next few days. It’s a perfect tournament to come back to with good positive vibes from last year.”

Lowry recalled being on the 15th hole during his final round at Augusta National, out of the running for a win and watching the leaderboard to see if McIlroy would finally get his green jacket. It was then that he wondered aloud to his caddie if McIlroy might skip New Orleans.

“I was very excited that Rory still decided to come here because I just want to see what it’s going to be like this week,” Lowry said. "I’m sure the crowds are going to be huge.

“I know he’s not done much practicing in the last two weeks. I know I’m going to have to step up, but I’m sure we’ll be fine,” Lowry continued.

Lowry said he's comfortable with his role on McIlroy's team — even now that his teammate has reached a new level of historical significance in golf and stardom in general.

“I’ve known Rory for years and we’re good friends,” Lowry said. "So, if I was sitting beside another guy that just completed the Grand Slam and I was his partner this week, it might feel a little bit different. But I know him so well. Nothing phases me being around him.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf