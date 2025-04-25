Girls Soccer: Cave Spring tops rival Hidden Valley 4-1

ROANOKE, Va. – On the soccer pitch Thursday night, the Cave Spring girls program defeated rival Hidden Valley 4-1. With the win, the Knights improve to 8-0 this season.

Titans goalkeeper Emery Luoma was kept busy throughout the night as the Knights dominated possession. She didn’t allow anything to get past her in the first half but Cave Spring finally broke through in the second half.

Abby Tozier scored the first two goals of the night to give the Knights the lead.

Hidden Valley showed fight. Off a corner kick, Kendra Fedison scored on a header to make it a 2-1 score.

Cave Spring would close things out with two more late goals, courtesy of Lucy Pietravalle and Scottie Leonard.

Other girls soccer scores included:

Salem def. Lord Botetourt 6-1

Staunton River def. Amherst Co. 3-0

Auburn def. Bland Co. 4-1

Giles def. George Wythe 2-1