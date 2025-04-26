Virginia’s Sanker drafted by Saints in third round

Virginia safety Jonas Sanker was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 93rd overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Sanker, a native of Charlottesville, becomes the first Cavaliers safety drafted since Juan Thornhill went to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round in 2019.

A two-time First Team All-ACC honoree, Sanker capped off a standout college career with an All-America honorable mention nod from Phil Steele in 2024. Over four seasons, he appeared in 43 games with 33 starts, compiling 273 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 17 pass breakups.

In his final season, Sanker led Virginia in nearly every defensive category, finishing with 98 total tackles, including 65 solo stops, 8.5 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. His 5.4 solo tackles per game led the ACC and ranked seventh nationally among FBS players.

Sanker made a name for himself as a playmaker in big moments, earning ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors a school-record four times in 2024. In a key 24-19 road win over No. 23 Pittsburgh on Nov. 9, he delivered a third-down tackle for loss, blocked a field goal, and intercepted a pass on back-to-back possessions. He also scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard fumble return in a 24-14 win against Boston College on Oct. 5.

Following the season, Sanker was voted one of five team captains by his teammates, cementing his role as both a leader and a cornerstone of the Virginia defense.