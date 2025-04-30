Skip to main content
McDonald twins find new football homes

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Jayden Mcdonald (left) and Jorden McDonald (right) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than two weeks after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, the McDonald twins--Jayden and Jorden--have found new football homes.

A source confirmed with 10 Sports Tuesday afternoon that Jorden will be heading to William & Mary while Jayden has signed with UCF. He appeared in 25 games making 8 starts--racking up 50 tackles and 1 sack during his time in Blacksburg and will have two years of eligibility.

Jorden played in 32 games for the Hokies and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

