Washington rookie Georgia Amoore injures the ACL in her right knee during practice

Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

WASHINGTON – Washington Mystics rookie Georgia Amoore injured the ACL in her right knee at practice, the team announced Wednesday.

The No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft was injured a day earlier. She averaged 19.6 points for Kentucky last season and was expected to help the franchise rebuild this year along with fellow rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, who were selected third and fourth earlier this month.

Amoore played four years at Virginia Tech before transferring to Kentucky last season, following head coach Kenny Brooks.

The 5-foot-6 guard will examine treatment and rehabilitation options, according to the franchise.

Amoore, who had her draft night outfit styled by Russell Westbrook, became the highest player drafted from Australia since Liz Cambage went second to the Tulsa Shock in 2011.