15 Virginia Tech drops second game to #9 Florida State

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It was Senior Day in Blacksburg as Virginia Tech honored five standout graduates: Trinity Martin, Rachel Castine, Cori McMillan, Emma Lemley, and Bre Peck—an elite group that helped turn Tech Softball into a powerhouse.

But the game didn’t go the Hokies’ way.

Top of the first, Jaysoni Beachum hit a sacrifice fly. Cori McMillan made the throw home, but Isa Torres scored to put the Seminoles up 1-0.

In the second, Hallie Wacaser launched a home run to center—FSU stretched the lead to 3-0.

The Hokies were able to hold Florida State scoreless for a few innings after that, but couldn’t find any momentum at the plate.

Florida State closed it out with an 8-0 shutout, spoiling Virginia Tech’s Senior Day.