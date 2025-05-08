Skip to main content
Liberty softball opens CUSA Tournament with 8-0 shutout over La Tech

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Sports, College Softball, CUSA Softball, Liberty Flames, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Liberty Softball (WSLS)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Top-seeded Liberty opened play in the Conference USA Tournament with an 8-0 shutout win over No. 4 Louisiana Tech.

The Flames rose to the occasion early, dropping five runs in the opening inning. Savannah Woodard hit a lead-off home run to get the scoring started. A few batters later, KK Madrey hit a two-run triple down the right field line. Savannah Jessee would add an RBI double before the inning was over.

Liberty yielded two more solo home runs from JaMaya Byrum and Brooke Roberts to aid in the victory.

In the circle, Elena Escobar went the distance in the 6 inning outing, allowing just three hits and racking up 5 strikeouts.

Liberty advances to the semifinals to play Jacksonville State Friday at 1 p.m. EST.

