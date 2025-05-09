Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
60º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Virginia Tech softball blanks North Carolina 4–0 to advance to ACC Semifinals

Tags: College Sports, College Softball, Virginia Tech Softball, Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina Tar Heels
Virginia Tech softball (WSLS)

No. 3 seed Virginia Tech shut out No. 6 seed North Carolina 4–0 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ACC Softball Championship, advancing to the semifinals behind a dominant performance from pitcher Emma Lemley.

Lemley (17–6) tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out six and walking none at Harrington Athletics Village. The Hokies (41–10) broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, plating four runs to secure the victory.

Recommended Videos

Nora Abromavage opened the scoring with an RBI single, bringing home Trinity Martin. An error by the right fielder allowed Emily LeGette to score, and two batters later, Cori McMillan, the 2025 ACC Player of the Year, delivered a two-run double to left field, capping the decisive inning.

Zoe Yaeger led the Hokies at the plate, going 2-for-3. McMillan finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Virginia Tech’s defense was flawless, committing no errors and allowing just one Tar Heel base runner.

With the win, Virginia Tech advances to face No. 2 seed Clemson in the semifinals on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ACC Network.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS