Virginia Tech softball blanks North Carolina 4–0 to advance to ACC Semifinals

No. 3 seed Virginia Tech shut out No. 6 seed North Carolina 4–0 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ACC Softball Championship, advancing to the semifinals behind a dominant performance from pitcher Emma Lemley.

Lemley (17–6) tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out six and walking none at Harrington Athletics Village. The Hokies (41–10) broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, plating four runs to secure the victory.

Recommended Videos

Nora Abromavage opened the scoring with an RBI single, bringing home Trinity Martin. An error by the right fielder allowed Emily LeGette to score, and two batters later, Cori McMillan, the 2025 ACC Player of the Year, delivered a two-run double to left field, capping the decisive inning.

Zoe Yaeger led the Hokies at the plate, going 2-for-3. McMillan finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Virginia Tech’s defense was flawless, committing no errors and allowing just one Tar Heel base runner.

With the win, Virginia Tech advances to face No. 2 seed Clemson in the semifinals on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ACC Network.