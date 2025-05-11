Virginia baseball sweeps Miami, bolsters NCAA berth case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Entering the weekend, Virginia baseball was projected among the “last four out” of the NCAA tournament. But a sweep of Miami could be just what the Cavaliers needed to move the needle.

After clinching the series in the first two games, Virginia went for the sweep Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park, and delivered.

Henry Ford got the Cavaliers going early with a two-run homer to left-center field, electrifying the home crowd. In the third inning, Jacob Ference added to the momentum with a two-RBI single to left. Ford and Eric Becker scored on the play, extending the lead to 7-0.

Miami made a late push, but Virginia held on for an 8-6 win to complete the sweep.

The Cavaliers have now won 10 of their last 11 games, strengthening their postseason résumé with just a few weeks remaining before Selection Monday.