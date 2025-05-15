NWSL considering changes to protocols following Savy King's collapse on the field

FILE - Houston Dash forward Michelle Alozie, left and Bay FC defender Savy King compete for possession of the ball during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, March 30, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez, File)

The National Women's Soccer League said Wednesday it is looking at its protocols surrounding player safety following the collapse of Angel City defender Savy King during a match in Los Angeles.

There were questions about why Friday night's game between Angel City and the Utah Royals was continued after King collapsed on the field in the 74th minute and was rushed to the hospital.

Recommended Videos

Doctors evaluating King at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center discovered a heart abnormality and she underwent surgery Tuesday. The team and her family said she was recovering and her prognosis is good.

The NWSL issued a statement on Wednesday expressing gratitude for the trainers and medical staff involved in King's treatment.

“Player safety is paramount to the NWSL,” the statement said. "The seriousness of this incident requires a deliberate process that is careful and methodical. That process is underway, and will include necessary revisions that prioritize the consideration of player, staff and fan well-being."

Players on both sides were visibly shaken as trainers rushed to King’s side. She was attended to for some 10 minutes before she was stretchered off the field on a cart.

In an Instagram story, Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman offered prayers for King and her family, adding: “In no world should that game have continued.”

The NWSL Players Association also said earlier Wednesday that the match should have been suspended.

“These moments demand humanity, sound judgment and restraint. Any medical emergency that requires the administration of life-saving care should bring play to an end. The match should not have continued," the NWSLPA said.

NWSL rules for 2025 state that the league “recognizes that emergencies may arise which make the start or progression of a Game inadvisable or dangerous for participants and spectators. Certain event categories automatically trigger the League Office into an evaluation of whether delay or postponement is necessary.”

King’s family released a statement Tuesday night thanking the team’s medical staff, King’s fellow players and the hospital medical staff for her care.

“On behalf of our entire family, along with Savy, we have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans and community, as well as soccer fans across the country,” the statement said. “We are blessed to share Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home with us soon.”

King, 20, was the second-overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft by expansion Bay FC and played 18 games for the club. She was traded to Angel City in February and had started in all eight games for the team this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer