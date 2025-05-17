Virginia Tech Edges Virginia 5-4 in Game 2 of Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech rebounded from a lopsided series opener to claim a narrow 5-4 victory over Virginia on Friday evening at English Field, leveling the Commonwealth Clash at one game apiece.

The Hokies capitalized on early scoring opportunities, plating two runs in both the first and second innings. Jared Davis delivered a two-run single in the second, while Henry Cooke contributed a two-run single in the first. David Lewis added a crucial pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth, extending Virginia Tech’s lead to 5-4.

Virginia mounted a comeback with a two-run homer by Henry Ford in the third and an RBI single from Eric Becker in the fourth, tying the game at 4-4. However, the Cavaliers were unable to overcome the deficit after Lewis’s go-ahead hit.

The series finale is scheduled for Saturday, with both teams aiming to secure the series victory and bolster their postseason resumes.