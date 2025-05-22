Hart headlines North Cross signing day

ROANOKE, Va. – It proved to be an exciting signing day at North Cross where six seniors made their official commitments to continue academic and athletic careers at the next level.

From the boys soccer program, Alejandro Almenas-Hernandez will take his talents to Sevilla FC International in Spain. Known as “Bob” to the North Cross community, he’s spent the last two years as a member of the varsity team as the starting goalkeeper and team captain. While with Sevilla FC International, Almenas-Hernandez will be studying at the Universidad de Loyola at Sevilla’s campus.

North Cross signing day (WSLS)

Jacob Johnson will take his running talents to Randolph College for track and field. Johnson claimed the 2025 MVP for boys outdoor track and is a state champion in the Boys 500m.

The football program was well represented with a total of 5 student-athletes making commitments. Nate Bonds will suit up for West Liberty University, Sander Frogner will stay local and play at Roanoke College, Daniel Skoog will play at New Mexico Military Institute and Chris Carter will play for Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.

The fifth football commitment was one that’s been a long time coming, from the highly recruited and highly touted wide receiver and defensive back Ja’Ziel Hart. Having fielded over 25 division one scholarship offers, the electrifying Hart narrowed his decision to 5 schools: Tennessee, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Michigan.

After a brief interview with On3 Recruiting, Hart made his decision by choosing from the 5 ball caps on the table he sat at with family by his side. While he initially picked up the Michigan hat, he quickly tossed it and reached for the blue and white cap.

“I’m going to Penn State,” Hart said emphatically as his teammates quickly donned white t-shirts with Penn State across their chests and rushed the table to celebrate with Hart.

Ja'Ziel Hart commits to Penn State (WSLS)

“To be honest, the relationship was the reason of my commitment,” Hart said afterwards. “This relationship I have built with Penn State started in 8th grade really. It was slow at first because I was an 8th grader, you know, that low prospect. That was the first camp I ever went to. The hospitality I have there, they prioritized me, you know, that means a lot to me. The coaches, they call me at any time. We can Face Time at any time, text messages, checking up on me on how my day is--not just how many stats I got or any other football type of stuff.”

Hart said he made the decision in his mind in late April following the Nittany Lions Spring Game in late April.