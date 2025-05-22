Liberty drops CUSA Tournament opener to Dallas Baptist

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 8 seed Liberty Flames opened the 2025 Conference USA Baseball Championship with a 5–3 loss to top-seeded Dallas Baptist on Wednesday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty trailed 3-0 entering the seventh inning before the offense cranked out runs. The Flames tied the game in the top of that inning before two late RBI doubles guided the Patriots to the win.

With the loss, Liberty moves into the loser’s bracket and will face the loser of the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech game in an elimination matchup on Thursday at approximately 4 p.m. ET.