Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
59º
Join Insider

Sports

Liberty drops CUSA Tournament opener to Dallas Baptist

Tags: College Sports, College Baseball, CUSA Baseball Tournament, Liberty Flames, Dallas Baptist Patriots, Lynchburg
Liberty Flames baseball (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 8 seed Liberty Flames opened the 2025 Conference USA Baseball Championship with a 5–3 loss to top-seeded Dallas Baptist on Wednesday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty trailed 3-0 entering the seventh inning before the offense cranked out runs. The Flames tied the game in the top of that inning before two late RBI doubles guided the Patriots to the win.

Recommended Videos

With the loss, Liberty moves into the loser’s bracket and will face the loser of the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech game in an elimination matchup on Thursday at approximately 4 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS