Christiansburg’s Devin Carter headlines Virginia Tech’s 2025 Hall of Fame Class

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech announced Wednesday it would be adding seven athletes to the school’s Hall of Fame for 2025.

Christiansburg native Devin Carter will join the inductees this year. Carter was a three-time All-American in wrestling during his time at Virginia Tech from 2011-2015. He was the first NCAA finalist in program history as well.

The rest of the class is as follows per Virginia Tech Athletics and will be inducted on September 20th, 2025.

Kaylea Arnett

Sport: Women’s Diving

Years at VT: 2011-15

Notable: Three-time All-American who holds program records in the 1-meter (six dives) and the 3-meter (six dives)

Kevin Barker

Sport: Baseball

Years at VT: 1994-96

Notable: Second-team All-American as an outfielder in 1996 that was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers later that year

Kendall Fuller

Sport: Football

Years at VT: 2013-15

Notable: A second-team All-American in 2014 that was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins

Erick Green

Sport: Men’s Basketball

Years at VT: 2009-13

Notable: Third-team AP All-American in 2013 after scoring a program single-season record 801 points; program’s first ACC Player of the Year

Courtney Liddle Barbour

Sport: Softball

Years at VT: 2009-13

Notable: Three-time NFCA Mid-Atlantic Region selection that was picked 18th in the 2013 NPF College Draft by the NY/NJ Comets

Scott Vincent

Sport: Men’s Golf

Years at VT: 2011-15

Notable: First Team All-America in 2014 that still holds the program’s career scoring average record at 71.65