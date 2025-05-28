Lawal returning to Virginia Tech for his senior season

Virginia Tech's Tobi Lawal (1) blocks a shot from Louisville's Chucky Hepburn (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal announced Tuesday that he will return for his senior season with the Hokies, withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft process.

Lawal, a 6-foot-8 forward from London, England, led Virginia Tech in scoring and rebounding during the 2024–25 season, averaging 12.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He also topped the team in blocks (0.7 per game) and shot 55.9% from the field, including 37.1% from three-point range .

After transferring from VCU, Lawal made an immediate impact in his debut season with the Hokies, recording six double-doubles and reaching double figures in scoring 20 times. His season-high 23 points came in the opener against Delaware State .

Lawal initially declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, participating in pre-draft evaluations to assess his readiness. Ultimately, he decided to return to Virginia Tech for the 2025–26 season.

His return bolsters a Hokies roster that has undergone significant changes. Head coach Mike Young has added several new players, including transfers Amani Hansberry from West Virginia and Izaiah Pasha from Delaware, as well as international recruit Antonio Dorn from Germany .

Lawal’s decision to return provides leadership and experience to a team looking to improve upon its 13–19 record from last season. His athleticism and versatility are expected to play a crucial role in the Hokies’ efforts to climb the ACC standings.