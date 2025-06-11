Pollard named next Virginia baseball coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia baseball program has named Chris Pollard its new head coach, Athletic Director Carla Williams announced Tuesday.

Pollard, 52, joins Virginia after a highly successful 13‑season tenure at Duke. As the Blue Devils’ all‑time winningest coach, he amassed 420 victories, led Duke to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and four Super Regional berths, and captured two ACC tournament titles.

A Virginia native and Amherst County High School alum, Pollard replaces Brian O’Connor, who departed earlier this month to accept the head coaching position at Mississippi State.

During his 26‑year collegiate coaching career, Pollard compiled a record of 806–614–3, with stops at Pfeiffer and Appalachian State before arriving at Duke in 2013.

Virginia’s baseball roster faces turnover, as several players have transferred or followed O’Connor to Mississippi State. Pollard is expected to bring his entire Duke staff and recruiting coordinator Derek Simmons to Charlottesville.

Pollard is the 16th coach in program history. He is scheduled to be formally introduced at a news conference later this summer, with details to be finalized.