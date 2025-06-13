George Wythe girls tennis earns state runner-up nod

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In VHSL Class 1 girls team tennis, we were treated for a matchup that has become all too often in the state championship: George Wythe vs. Rappahannock.

Thursday marked the third consecutive year the two programs have gone head-to-head. And for the third year in a row, the Maroons earned the state runner-up nod.

George Wythe yielded wins from Destanie Diorio and Maggie Simmons.

Of the six singles matches, three of them went to tiebreakers.

The Raiders claim their third consecutive team title.

In doubles semifinals action, George Wythe had to forfeit it’s match-up against Rappahannock so the Raiders advance to the doubles state final.