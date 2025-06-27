Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr. hosts youth football camp in Roanoke

It’s summer camp season, and young athletes across the Roanoke Valley were treated to a special guest Wednesday morning.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. held a youth football camp at Bogle Field, where nearly 100 kids had the opportunity to learn directly from the NFL standout.

Robinson led participants through skills and drills, with prizes awarded to standout campers. Despite the hot conditions on the turf, Robinson said the chance to give back made it all worth it.

“I grew up in a place with very, very limited resources. So, being able to come into a small town like this and just bring these kids out — I know these kids don’t see guys like me or star players every day,” Robinson said. “It’s an honor to be able to be invited into their town and just leave them with something that will stick with them for the next 10 to 15 years.”

He added that for kids this age, the focus should be on enjoying the game.

“I think the biggest thing for kids this age is just having fun and enjoying the moments — just playing the sport and bonding and being a great team player. It’s not serious yet. They’re not in college or the NFL. So, the biggest thing for them right now is just having fun and enjoying it.”