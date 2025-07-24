ACC Kickoff: Hokies getting coordinated with Siefkes, Montgomery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “We’ve got a lot to prove in Blacksburg. And we’ve still got this preseason camp to attack and make sure we make the most of it.”

Those were the words from Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry as he addressed the media at ACC Kickoff Thursday morning. There’s momentum and excitement building in Blacksburg with two new coordinators--Sam Siefkes for the defense and Phillip Montgomery for the offense.

Both have earned the respect from the team thus far including that of Jaden Keller. The veteran linebacker says there was one exercise that Siefkas did that really impacted him.

“He made us do a learning test to figure out what type of learning you were,” Keller said. “That was one of the first things that he did for us and everyone on the team did just to figure out the type of learners he had so he could teach everyone different ways. Not everyone learns the same way. I like to do stuff with my hands and stuff like that. He’s a great teacher and he’s also a great coach.”

When quarterback Kyron Drones was asked how he’s liking the new offense under Montgomery, he says it’s not like--it’s love.

“The level of Consistency coach Monty wants me to get to each and every day,” Drones said. “I just love our bond already even though I’ve only been with him since January. We’ve gotten so close, just him being a quarterback guy. He also offered me coming out of high school so he’d been wanting me to be his quarterback and I’m just glad I get the opportunity with him.”