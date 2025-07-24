ACC Kickoff: Virginia Tech’s Drones healthy, ready for fresh slate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On the third and final day of ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, Virginia Tech took center stage. The Hokeis are one of the many teams in the conference that’s returning their starting quarterback.

Kyron Drones is entering year three in Blacksburg. He’s coming off an Injury-ridden 2024 campaign that included a sprained MCL. He has a lot he wants to prove, a lot that he can prove now that he’s back to the field, 100 percent, ready to go.

“I feel good. I had a small procedure done, but right now I’m the best I’m feeling,” Drones said. “If I had to go play a game tomorrow, I’d be perfectly fine. I was always still throwing. I had a small procedure done. I just found a way to keep throwing, keep getting better with my trainer, going out there and rehab, trying to get back as soon as possible to be with the team, and it just helped me on my leadership skills.”

With this season being his last in college football, Drones is ready for his game to take flight with a new revitalized offense with new offensive coordinator Phil Montgomery.

“The fact that Phil is a quarterback guy has really been impactful for Kyron,” said Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry. “To see it through the lens that Kyron sees it through. A combination of him and the offense that he brings, it caters to Kyron’s strengths.

Pry said when he asked Kyron how he was feeling about the new offense, he simply said three words, “I love it.” That’s a good testament for these coordinators coming in—Phil Montgomery on offense and Sam Siefkes for the defense