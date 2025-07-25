Annual “Dream Big” basketball camp returns

ROANOKE, Va. – The Dream Big Basketball Camp, hosted by NBA veteran and William Fleming High School graduate Troy Daniels, tipped off its seventh annual session Thursday, continuing its tradition as a summer staple for young hoopers in the Roanoke area.

Held at William Fleming High School, the two-day camp offers aspiring players a chance to sharpen their skills on the court while absorbing valuable life lessons off it. Through drills, scrimmages, and personal interactions, Daniels aims to inspire youth to dream big — in basketball and beyond.

“In life, you’re going to have ups and downs,” Daniels said. “Even today, I found out we weren’t keeping score for some of the games. I’m like, wait, you’ve got to know how to lose, too. So it’s just teaching more valuable lessons about life overall and knowing that you’re more than just what people label you to be.”

Daniels, who played in the NBA from 2014 to 2021 with teams including the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, emphasized the importance of representing his hometown on a national stage.

“You can be anything you want to be, being from Roanoke, Virginia, because I did it, too,” he said. “The world is big, and Roanoke is a small city within that world. So any chance you’re able to put that city on the map — by thriving and being great in life — do it. Why not? Be yourself. Be different.”

The camp concludes Friday. Daniels, who last played professionally overseas, said he hasn’t officially retired from the NBA and remains ready should another opportunity arise.