Brent Pry wraps up tailgate tour in Roanoke as fall camp approaches

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry wrapped up his summer tailgate tour Tuesday night at Hotel Roanoke, capping off a series of stops across the Commonwealth.

After meeting fans in Richmond, Northern Virginia, and the Tidewater area, Pry said it was meaningful to end the tour close to home, just days before fall camp opens Thursday.

“Yeah, it’s awesome to come here. Close to home, it’s our backyard — so many Hokie faithful here in the area,” Pry said. “It just means a lot to us. Obviously, we recruit over here, but more importantly, there’s a large fan base here in the Roanoke area.”

And for those counting down, the Hokies are 34 days away from kicking off the season against South Carolina in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta.