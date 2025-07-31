Liberty Football Opens Fall Camp with Renewed Focus, Position Battles Ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Excitement is building in Lynchburg as Liberty University officially opened fall camp Wednesday, kicking off a crucial third season under head coach Jamey Chadwell.

After setting a high bar in his debut year, Chadwell’s second season ended with mixed results—including a 2024 Bahamas Bowl loss to Buffalo. Now, the Flames are aiming to reestablish themselves as a top contender in Conference USA.

Fall camp began with new faces stepping into leadership roles, especially on offense. Quarterback Kaidon Salter, a dynamic playmaker in recent seasons, transferred to Colorado to join Deion Sanders’ program, leaving a key position up for grabs.

“There’s talent here,” Chadwell said. “They can do it, but can they do it consistently? That’s been one of the things we’ve really challenged the guys on this summer.”

Chadwell emphasized that performance and preparation—not name recognition or NIL deals—will determine playing time this fall.

“We’re going to play the guys that have earned the right to play,” he said. “By being consistent, by doing the extra stuff. That’s why it’s important to have guys in the building—putting in the extra time to figure out the little things. We’re going to value those guys who make the extra effort.”

The Flames will continue preparations over the next several weeks as they build toward their season opener on Aug. 30 against Maine.