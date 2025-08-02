2025 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Hidden Valley Titans

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour continues through the River Ridge District with a stop at Hidden Valley, where a familiar face is now leading the Titans.

Anthony “Bud” Tolliver, a Roanoke native and former Hidden Valley student-athlete, returns to the program as head coach, taking over a team eager to rebound from a 0-10 2024 season. Tolliver, hired in February, has already made his mark, reshaping the culture and instilling a new work ethic.

“This is big for me,” Tolliver said. “We’re changing things, getting back to the old Hidden Valley football that everyone knows.”

Tolliver’s leadership has energized the players, especially juniors like running back/defensive end Jathan Harris and middle linebacker/tight end Carson Waters.

“Everybody’s hungry. Hungry dogs run faster, they fight harder,” Harris said. “Our energy will definitely be up—and our chemistry.”

Waters echoed those sentiments, praising Tolliver for his report and leadership. “I respect him a lot,” Waters said. “He’s a good coach, and I really believe that he’ll turn this program around.”

The Playbook: Hidden Valley Titans (WSLS)

Tolliver has surrounded himself with a full coaching staff and plans to utilize a pro-style offense out of the shotgun formation. Defensively, the Titans will run a base 4-2 scheme with variations in coverage. With experience and strength along the lines, the coaching staff has high hopes for the run game.

Hidden Valley opens its season on August 29 at home against Staunton River, looking to make a strong first impression in the new era under Tolliver.