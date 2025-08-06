Ohtani gets 1,000th career hit with go-ahead homer, strikes out 8

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Shohei Ohtani hit a go-ahead, two-run homer for his 1,000th career hit and struck out a season-high eight over four innings Wednesday in the longest mound outing yet this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar.

The right-hander made his eighth mound start of the season after not pitching in 2024 while recovering from elbow surgery. He closed his outing against the St. Louis Cardinals by striking out the side in the fourth and walked off wiping his face on a 90-degree (32 Celsius) day. Masyn Winn tossed his bat in frustration after going down swinging.

Ohtani threw 54 pitches, 37 for strikes, and gave up one run and two hits.

Ohtani's 39th homer traveled 440 feet to center and scored Alex Call, who doubled leading off in the third, to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. In the first, Ohtani swung at the first pitch and reached when first baseman Alec Burleson booted the ball for an error.

Ohtani retired the side in the first and second innings. He touched 100 mph on a four-seam fastball to Iván Herrera, who struck out swinging in the third. Jordan Walker singled leading off and stole second, the first swiped bag against Ohtani this season.

Brendon Donovan's bunt single scored Walker, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Ohtani had to leave his last start at Cincinnati with right hip cramps on July 30.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game that Ohtani won't be going beyond five innings during his next few starts.

“We don't need him to,” he said. “The five-inning threshold is something that we feel can get you through a game and use relievers. We'll see if that changes.”

The Dodgers have taken a cautionary approach to Ohtani returning to being a two-way player, which is what he was for six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

“It's been over two years since he’s done this, so he’s still sort of getting adjusted to this lifestyle as far as the day to day,” Roberts said. “I don’t think he’s there yet. I think it’s going to get better as he gets more time in.”

