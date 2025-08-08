VMI football ready to change the narrative

LEXINGTON, Va. – Optimism and urgency were both on display Friday as VMI held its annual football Media Day, launching preparations for the third season under head coach Danny Rocco.

The Keydets are coming off a 1-10 campaign in 2024 and offensive production has been a persistent issue. VMI has ranked near the bottom of the Southern Conference in scoring each of the past two seasons, averaging fewer than 15 points per game in that span. That lack of consistency has put added pressure on a young roster to spark a turnaround.

Southern Conference coaches and media members have picked the Keydets to finish last in the league this fall. Still, Rocco said the team’s off-season work has instilled a sharper mindset.

“This team has a little edge to it, a little chip on their shoulder,” Rocco said. “We accelerated our teaching in the spring and early summer, spending more time on situational football.”

Players echoed the head coach’s assessment. Quarterback Collin Shannon who’s coming off an injury-shortened season said the off-season weight training program and OTAs helped build momentum.

“We’re a very hungry group, we’re very excited to change our presence on how we’re looked at,” Shannon said.

“We’re not blind to what happened last year but we know where we are this year so we’ve been working on that and we’ve just been pushing forward to be the best team we can possibly be,” said Kam Johnson. The running back and North Cross grad is in his redshirt freshman season with the program. “I feel like we got the guys to do it, to really rewrite what happened last year.”

One of the most notable changes heading into 2025 is the promotion of Lord Botetourt graduate AJ Hampton to offensive coordinator. Hampton, who will still continue to coach wide receivers, will be tasked with jump-starting an attack that has struggled to find rhythm since VMI’s last winning season in 2021.

The Keydets will open their season Aug. 30 on the road at Navy.