1st and 10 Camp Tour: Rustburg Red Devils

RUSTBURG, Va. – A new era begins for Rustburg football this fall as first-year head coach Trey Ross takes over the Red Devils.

Ross, an Appalachian State alumnus known for his blue-collar work ethic, inherits a program that went 7-4 last season before a first-round playoff exit. He will lead a talented core that includes running back Ari Reid and Virginia commit Alex Dunn at wide receiver. But Ross said his biggest priority is building trust.

“Honestly, I think it is more important than X’s and O’s,” Ross said. “Your relationship dictates how hard somebody will play for you… whether they’re going to pack up and quit, or if they’re going to keep going and dig a little bit deeper because they trust you and they want to play for you.”

Reid said the roster has embraced that mindset. “The older guys [are] helping the younger kids get better every day,” he said. “We come with the same mindset every single day that we want to win a state championship. That brotherhood we build will carry on into the season.”

Dunn added that staying grounded will be key. “I’m going to play with the same confidence and just stay level-headed,” he said. “I play for my teammates… stay together, and that’s the most important part.”

Rustburg Playbook (WSLS)

Rustburg plans to feature a dynamic offense while running a 4-3 base defense under longtime former Liberty head coach Chris Watts. Players said they’ve already felt the difference from the revamped weight room program Ross has implemented.

The Red Devils will open the season at home Aug. 29 against Lord Botetourt.