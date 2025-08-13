Angels turn triple play when Shohei Ohtani lines out to Zach Neto and 2 Dodgers are caught off base

Los Angeles Dodgers' Dalton Rushing, left, is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel for the last out of a triple play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Los Angeles Dodgers' Dalton Rushing this the ground after being tagged out in the last out of a triple play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Los Angeles Dodgers' Dalton Rushing is checked on by a trainer after being tagged out in the last out of a triple play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, hits into a triple play as Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits into a triple play during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Dalton Rushing, left, is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel for the last out of a triple play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Los Angeles Angels turned the eighth triple play in team history Tuesday night, with shortstop Zach Neto getting two putouts and an assist off a line drive by Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani.
Miguel Rojas was on second and Dalton Rushing was on first for the Dodgers in the sixth inning when Ohtani hit a drive right up the middle past reliever Brock Burke.
Neto caught Ohtani's liner and stepped on second base in stride to get Rojas. Neto quickly threw to first, where Nolan Schanuel tagged out Rushing as the Dodgers rookie attempted to sneak back.
Rushing stepped awkwardly on first base and fell hard to the dirt after getting tagged, staying down for a long moment.
The Angels' triple play was their first since Aug. 18, 2023.
It also preserved a 5-5 tie in the latest edition of the Freeway Series. The Angels have won the first four games this season against the Dodgers.
