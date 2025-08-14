1st and 10 Camp Tour: Grayson County Blue Devils

INDEPENDENCE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour rolled into the Mountain Empire District to visit Grayson County, where the Blue Devils are fresh off their first state championship appearance in school history.

Grayson County finished as the Class 1 state runner-up last fall, graduating several key skill players but returning with a boost in roster numbers — and confidence. The program is hungry for another deep postseason run.

“It was sort of a good thing that they weren’t complacent with that in the offseason,” fifth-year head coach Stephen James said. “They’ve worked hard all off-season with the goal of getting back where we were.”

Senior linebacker Xayden Brown said he grew as a player during last season’s run.

“I got a lot better last year,” Brown said. “In the beginning of the season I wasn’t playing, wasn’t starting. Then I started playing, started starting games and doing good. I learned a lot.”

Brown would finish as a VHSL Class 2 All-State honoree.

“I mean we lost a lot of guys obviously last year and those guys meant a lot to the team,” said Blue Devils senior quarterback Maverik Goad. “But we have guys here to be leaders to get guys that will step up and fill those gaps. Last year, I mean it was a fun year obviously, but the brotherhood was definitely the most important thing to me.”

The Blue Devils bring back experienced talent, including Goad and his brother, Makray, and boast depth at the skill positions. They open the season with three straight road games, beginning Aug. 29 at Alleghany (N.C.).