1st and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage Pioneers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Heritage Pioneers enter the 2025 season coming off a 9-3 campaign that ended in the Region 3C semifinals.

It’s year 14 for head coach Brad Bradley, who leads a motivated squad expected to be potent on offense. The Pioneers return three capable running backs and a strong offensive line to support them. Defensively, Heritage has ranked among the district’s best the past two seasons.

With 21 seniors, leadership is built into the roster.

“I’m hard on them, but these are my dudes,” Bradley said. “This group right here is special to me. Always have been, and I’m definitely excited about coaching. But when you’ve got a group like this, it just gives you a little bit more sleep because they take care of things. They start to police themselves, they start to coach themselves, and they start to do things the right way.”

Running back Zaid Holloway said the players know their responsibilities.

“Everybody on our team, I feel like they have their one role,” Holloway said. “They have to step up and do it in order for us to win the game and be successful as a team.”

Senior David Bradley said playing in the Seminole District adds extra meaning.

“I think being in the Seminole is big to a lot of people,” he said. “We all grew up with each other, and now we’re playing against each other.”

Heritage has reached the postseason in each of the last 15 seasons.

Looking at the playbook, the Pioneers say their experience will show, and accountability will be a constant theme.

They have a week one bye before opening the season on September 5 at Bridgeport, West Virginia.