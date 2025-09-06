Northside moves to 2–0 with a 27-0 shut out win over Cave Spring

Roanoke County saw an exciting clash as Northside took on Cave Spring.

Northside quarterback Casey Hall earned player of the week honors for his impressive performance both in the air and on the ground.

The Knights looked for early momentum, but a toss play to Camden Wilson resulted in a fumble recovered by Northside’s Dayson King.

Later in the half, Iziah Logan found room to run, briefly fumbled but recovered the ball himself, and scored a 23-yard touchdown, putting the Vikings up 7-0.

Just before halftime, Hall attempted a deep pass but it was intercepted by Timothy Cox, who returned it for significant yardage.

The Knights struggled to get points on the board, suffering a bad snap on a field goal attempt.

Northside went on to win decisively, 27-0.

