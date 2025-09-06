Patrick Henry outlasts E.C. Glass 13-10

In a Seminole District matchup, E.C. Glass looked sharp in its opener against Salem last week and faced another River Ridge opponent in Patrick Henry, this week. These two teams had split their last two meetings.

The action picked up in the third quarter when Patrick Henry’s Nate Young faced a bad snap on a punt. The Hilltoppers recovered the ball on the 13-yard line.

E.C. Glass settled for a 27-yard field goal by David Matthews, taking a 10-6 lead.

With just over six minutes left in the game, Patrick Henry’s quarterback Jake Painter rolled to the side and found Cam Hairston, who raced down the sideline for a 16-yard touchdown. The Patriots took the lead 13-10.

With about a minute remaining, E.C. Glass kept their hopes alive as quarterback Khalil Holloway scrambled up the middle. However, the Hilltoppers were forced to attempt a field goal.

With 31 seconds left, David Matthews tried a 37-yard field goal, but the kick fell wide, sealing a 13-10 victory for Patrick Henry.

