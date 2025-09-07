Local runners shine at 21st annual Knights Crossing

ROANOKE, Va. – Green Hill Park was packed with hundreds of cross country athletes for the annual Knights Crossing Invitational, the largest ever held in Southwest Virginia.

This is a look at the boys red race, a 5K featuring public and private schools from both in and out of state. A strong start for some locals, including Eric Duncan of Lord Botetourt, who made a pass for the lead in the first mile. Duncan held on to win with a time of 15 minutes, 15.5 seconds.

Blacksburg’s Rivers Matthews was second, with LB’s Ethan Thorne and Parry McCluer’s Kebryl Chandler finishing fourth and fifth.

Other results: Alleghany’s Kiera Lowman placed fourth in the girls red race. North Cross’ Kaitlyn Perkins finished second in the girls black race. Blacksburg’s Bebo Himes took the top spot in the boys white race. And LCA’s Mason Fuqua was the top finisher in the boys gold race.