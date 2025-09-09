Accountability, honesty at the forefront at Virginia Tech preps for Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will try to rebound from a loss at Vanderbilt when it hosts Old Dominion on Saturday night, a matchup that has grown into a competitive regional series.

Hokies coach Brent Pry said he identified 11 areas of improvement after reviewing last week’s defeat, stressing accountability and consistency.“You know, listen to what’s fair, where the expectations weren’t met, where we have to be better,” Pry said. “But let’s not lose sight of the team that we’ve been at times also — that’s a pretty good football team.”

Virginia Tech (0-1) will face an Old Dominion team that pushed ranked Indiana in its opener and is known for stingy red zone defense. The Monarchs trail the all-time series 4-2, but Pry expects a challenge from coach Ricky Rahne’s group.“Yeah, this is a good bunch, and obviously I know Coach Rahne and a ton of respect,” Pry said. “They’ll come in here and give us a tough battle.”

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Tomas Rimac said the Hokies’ focus is on putting together a complete performance.“Football’s a four-quarter game,” Rimac said. “We have to put together four good quarters, and that’s something we just need to work on this weekend.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lane Stadium.