Northside tabs Ryann Hubbard as next girls hoops coach

Ryann Hubbard (left) at a practice during his tenure at Roanoke Catholic

ROANOKE, Va. – Over the weekend, Northside High School announced its recent hiring to fill the girls basketball coaching vacancy. The Vikings have called upon Ryann Hubbard to lead the girls varsity program.

Hubbard was most recently at Roanoke Catholic where he led the Celtics girls program on a historic run to a state championship appearance in 2023.

Before that, Hubbard spent years as an assistant at his alma mater William Fleming alongside his older brother Champ who served as head coach.