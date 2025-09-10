‘It’s great for the state’, UVa returns home to face in-state foe William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. + – Virginia football is back at Scott Stadium this weekend, looking to bounce back after a tough road loss at NC State.

The Cavaliers host William & Mary at noon Saturday in what will also be UVA Strong Day, honoring the three lives lost in the 2022 campus shooting.

Head coach Tony Elliott said in-state matchups carry a special value for programs and players across Virginia.

“I think it’s great for the state, for the bigger schools to play some of the smaller schools to give them a venue to play on this stage, to get the exposure,” Elliott said. “Every kid wants to play Power Four, but there’s not enough spots. … It’s a great opportunity for them to see they can go to William & Mary or smaller schools, develop, and then compete against the higher level. I think it’s just good for football.”

Virginia has won the last six meetings against William & Mary. Kick off is slated for noon on Saturday.