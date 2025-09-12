Wild finish sends Lynchburg Hillcats back to Carolina League Championship

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Hillcats clinched a spot in the Carolina League Championship after defeating the Fredericksburg Nationals, 5-4, in a dramatic walk-off finish.

A popped-up bunt to the pitcher resulted in one of the more indescribable walk-offs in baseball history as two runners scored on the play. Dauri Fernandez was retired on the play, but an errant throw from Merrick Baldo found center field on a double-play attempt. The ball hit the gap and never stopped rolling as Lynchburg scored two-runs to win the game.

Lynchburg will face the Columbia Fireflies in the Carolina League Championship. The first game will take place at Bank of the James Stadium on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Games two and three will take place on the road in Columbia, South Carolina.