Ferrum tops Shaw 14-6 to earn first DII win

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum’s first home game as a Division II program proved to be successful as the Panthers defeated Shaw University 14-6. The victory proved to be not only the first of the season but also the first for the program in its Division II status.

Offense was hard to come by Saturday with both teams combining for 27 penalties--20 of them were committed by Shaw alone.

Franklin County High School grad Eli Foutz completed 8 passes for 70 yards and 1 touchdown. Jahylen Lee, also of Franklin County, led the team with 49 yards.

William Fleming High School grad Omarza Gray notched 2 receptions for 18 yards including a 12 yard touchdown catch to help build separation in the fourth quarter.

Ferrum will begin Conference Carolinas play on the road next week at UNC-Pembroke.