Gretna controls game, beats Tunstall 38-12 with big plays

Tunstall’s football team, known for scoring over 40 points in each of their first two games, faced a tough challenge early in the season against Gretna.

The game started with a bang as Gretna’s Khalil Waller rushed over 50 yards for a touchdown on the very first play, putting Gretna up 6-0.

Immediately following the touchdown, Gretna successfully recovered an onside kick. Senior Rayshaun Logan took advantage, keeping the ball himself to extend the lead to 12-0.

Gretna continued to dominate in the first quarter. After forcing a Tunstall turnover in the red zone, Khalil Waller broke free again, this time for a 95-yard touchdown run. By the end of the quarter, Gretna had amassed over 200 rushing yards and led 18-0.

In the second quarter, Tunstall’s sophomore Ja’Marion Jones-Carter made an impact with a 20-yard touchdown run, showing the Trojans’ determination.

Despite Tunstall’s efforts, Gretna secured a convincing 38-12 win, showcasing their powerful rushing offense and strong start to the season.

