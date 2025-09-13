Northside Vikings roll to 58-0 win over Hidden Valley in early season matchup

Hidden Valley is trying to find its footing under first-year coach Bud Tolliver, but the visiting Northside Vikings showed no issues finding their stride.

In the first quarter, Northside quickly took control. Northside’s No. 3 drove down from the 30-yard line to score a touchdown.

Shortly after, Northside’s No. 2, Casey Hall, connected with No. 3 for another touchdown from the 40-yard line, putting the Vikings up 14-0.

The second quarter saw strong defensive plays from Hidden Valley’s Aydan Burkart, who recorded back-to-back sacks, including one after a fumble.

However, Northside’s offense remained unstoppable. Quarterback Casey Hall passed to Avin Ratcliffe for a touchdown, extending the lead.

Northside rolled to a commanding 58-0 victory over Hidden Valley.