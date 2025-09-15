James River’s Binns runs away with Week 3 honors

BUCHANAN, Va. – In week three, many teams earned luxurious wins. In the case of James River, it may not have a Lamborghini but it certainly has a Binns.

The Knights’ senior running back had 19 carries and hit top speeds to the tune of 303 yards while parking in the end zone for 3 touchdowns. Binns had long runs of 37, 44, 45 and 73 yards while also playing a role on defense.

The Knights defeated Parry McCluer 35-7 and moved to 2-1 in their first year under veteran coach Jack Baker. For his efforts Friday night, the speedster Gavin Binns is your WSLS 1st and 10 Week 3 Player of the Week!

