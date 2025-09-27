Auburn Eagles rally to 41-20 win over Eastern Montgomery after strong start

Auburn Eagles have been one of the great comeback stories this season. From having no program in 2024 to starting 3-1, the team has shown remarkable progress.

How would they perform on the road at East Montgomery? The Eagles answered quickly by scoring a touchdown on the first play of the game.

Isayah Hamann then ran for a 20-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 13-0, despite a missed PAT.

Caiden Clark took a jet sweep and went 35 yards for a touchdown, pushing the Eagles’ lead to 19-0.

To get back in the game, Marshall Tate of the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs took it 40 yards, setting up a quarterback run by Chase Bierman that made the score 19-6.

But it was all Auburn tonight, finishing with a commanding 41-20 victory.