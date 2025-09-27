Glenvar Highlanders shut out Martinsville Bulldogs 42-0 in district showdown

Glenvar took control early in the Three Rivers District game against Martinsville, leading 35-0 by the third quarter.

The defense continued to shine as Brody Dawyot and Nicholas Wilson teamed up for a sack on Nykerion France, halting the Bulldogs’ drive.

With seconds left in the third quarter, Glenvar’s Ranger Swanson made a big play, finding a hole that set the Highlanders up with excellent field position.

In the fourth quarter, Swanson capitalized on the opportunity, scoring a touchdown for Glenvar.

The Highlanders completed the shutout with a final score of 42-0.